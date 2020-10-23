Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) A Mumbai court on Friday took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against activist Anand Teltumbde and seven others in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

After going through the charge sheet, Special NIA Judge DE Kothalikar said there was prima facie material against the accused for taking cognisance.

Also Read | Indian Railways Recruitment 2020: Railways Receives 2.4 Crore Applications for 1.4 Lakh Posts for Various Categories.

The NIA, earlier this month, submitted a supplementary charge sheet against eight activists, including Gautam Navlakha and Hany Babu in the Elgar Parishad case. As many as 16 activists has been arrested until now under IPC and the stringent UAPA Act.

Violence had erupted in the vicinity of a war memorial in Koregaon Bhima near Pune on January 1, 2018, allegedly after provocative speeches were made during the Elgar Parishad conclave held a day earlier at Shaniwarwada in Pune city.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Four Killed, Three Injured in Car-Bus Collision on Gaganbawda Road in Kolhapur District.

In January this year, the Centre had transferred the probe into the Elgar Parishad case from Pune police to NIA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)