New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) An empowered committee has identified "key thrust areas" and made recommendations for implementation in the short, medium and long terms so as to achieve the desired capability enhancement goals of the Indian Air Force in an "optimal manner", the defence ministry said on Monday.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh presented the report of the Empowered Committee for Capability Enhancement of the IAF to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The committee has identified key thrust areas and made recommendations for implementation in the short, medium and long terms so as to achieve the desired capability enhancement goals of the IAF (Indian Air Force) in an optimal manner," the ministry said in a statement.

The report also underscores the need for impetus to enhance 'Aatmanirbharta' in the aerospace domain with the private sector complementing the effort of defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Defence Minister Singh appreciated the committee's work and directed that the recommendations be followed up in a "time-bound manner".

The panel was formed on the minister's directions to "holistically examine" all issues and prepare a "clear plan of action".

"It was chaired by the defence secretary with the vice-chief of air staff, secretary (defence production), secretary (Department of Defence R and D) and chairman DRDO, DG acquisition as members and deputy chief of air staff as member secretary," according to the statement.

