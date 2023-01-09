Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (PTI) Launching an interest subvention programme for around 2.5 lakh SHGs operating under the Mission Shakti Department, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said empowerment of women is not a slogan for his government.

Under the programme, a total interest amount of Rs 125 crore on loans taken by the Self-Help Groups will be reimbursed, he said.

Also Read | Vishwa Hindu Parishad , in a Response to #RahulGandhi’s Statement, Accused Him of … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The Mission Shakti has provisioned interest subvention benefits amounting to Rs 1,200 crore for extending to SHGs in the next five years, the CM said.

The interest subvention benefits of Rs 125 crore for the first two quarters of the current 2022-23 financial year was extended directly to SHG accounts through a technology platform.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Gujarat: Girl Bitten by Rabid Dog While Playing in Front of Her House in Surat, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

As part of the launch, the CM handed over cheques to members of five Mission Shakti SHGs, who were present at the programme at the Lok Seva Bhavan here.

Members of many self-help groups from various districts joined the programme through video conference.

Patnaik also lauded steps taken by women in different businesses and productive activities.

Noting that women are now playing a major role in the decision-making process, the chief minister said they have the responsibility to transform Odisha and ensure overall development in the state.

"Mission Shakti initiative is not just a slogan but has become a way of life for women in the state. It is a non-negotiable code for the Odisha government. The initiative has now become a major institution with active participation of 70 lakh women, creating a new history in the state's development," he said.

Patnaik also mentioned that loans up to Rs five lakh are being credited to SHGs without charging any interest.

A provision has been made for revolving funds of Rs 1 crore for district-level federation and Rs 50 lakh for block federation to promote entrepreneurship among women.

In the next five years, loans worth Rs 50,000 crore will be provided without any interest, as an interest amount of Rs 1,200 crore for these advances will be borne by the government, he said.

Patnaik also inaugurated the Jajpur district-level federation building through video conference.

A Mission Shakti Bhawan with facilities such as a sales outlet, computer training centre, sewing machine training unit and a training-cum-multipurpose theatre has been provisioned.

The CM approved the construction of Mission Shakti Bhawan in each district at a budgetary allocation of Rs 1 crore per establishment.

He said the Mission Shakti programme is providing innovative opportunities for women and helping them take up diversified initiatives for achieving economic independence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)