Srinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said here.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Chack-i-Cholan village of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated, he said.

There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official added.

