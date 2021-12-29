Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 29 (ANI): An encounter between security forces and terrorists started in the Mirhama area in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the police on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Mirhama area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. JmuKmrPolice" read a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

