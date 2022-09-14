Srinagar, Sept 14 (PTI) An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Nowgam area of Srinagar district on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on specific input in Dangerpora area, falling under Nowgam Police station limits, a police official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Held for Raping, Impregnating His Niece in Kadaba.

He said the ultras opened firing on the security forces who retaliated, triggering the encounter.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he added.

Also Read | Every Prisoner Has a Fundamental Right To File Bail Application, Says Allahabad High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)