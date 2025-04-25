Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): A gun fight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, according to officials.

The security forces had launched a search operation in the Kulnar Ajas area of the district based on the intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, following which the fighting ensued.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Emmanuel Macron Dials PM Narendra Modi, Says 'France Stands Firmly With India'.

"On 25 Apr 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued." Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X.

https://x.com/ChinarcorpsIA/status/1915610256375193744

Also Read | India-Pakistan War Imminent? Who Has More Nuclear Weapons, Fighter Jets and Warships? Here's How 2 Countries' Militaries Stack Up.

Further details are awaited.

On Thursday, an Army jawan succumbed to injuries during the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed.

Meanwhile, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will be in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday to assess the security situation in the region following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam."

The Army Chief is scheduled to meet senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley, along with officials from other security agencies. He will be reviewing the ongoing security situation in the valley and attempts by the Pakistan Army to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control there.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)