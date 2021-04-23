Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 23 (ANI): Younger generations must be encouraged to discover the pleasure of reading, said Punjab Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Friday at the launch of pictorial visuals depicting the significance of books on the occasion of World Book Day.

As per a statement, Bajwa emphasised the importance of books in human life and said that everyone must value books as these are the source of knowledge with infinite benefits which enables humans to think over subjects of interest.

"Apart from these benefits, the books teach us new writing skills, keep the brain working positively, update with languages and expand imagination and knowledge as well," he said.

The cabinet minister further said, "We must encourage younger generations to discover the pleasure of reading by enabling them to gain knowledge on different subjects. I carry forward this significant day by launching a special pictorial visual portrait highlighting the significance of World Book Day having an appropriate quote 'Book Is Life Companion of Wisdom' prepared by Punjab-based lawyer and author Harpreet Sandhu."

He added that despite the availability of social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter etc, books are valuable sources of knowledge that enable people to think over subjects of interest. (ANI)

