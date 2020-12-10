New Delhi (West Bengal) [India], December 10 (ANI): Blaming the Trinamool Congress for the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy, Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri on Thursday said 'the end of TMC is here.'

"The end of TMC is here. The bad attitude of the state government, police, and party cadre is a sign of their end... The hooliganism showed by the attack on the convoy of BJP president JP Nadda and other party leaders of the state was witnessed by the entire country," Chaudhuri told ANI here.

Debasree Chaudhuri, MP from West Bengal's Raiganj said that there was an attack on then BJP president Amit Shah during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election. "They had received a befitting reply from the people of Bengal in the poll results," she said.

"The BJP is ready to end the TMC from the entire country. The way you have murdered democracy in West Bengal and engaging in violent politics, this will not stand," the leader added.

Demanding the deployment of central forces, she said that violence has been ongoing in West Bengal for a long time.

"We have been stressing that the deployment of central forces is necessary for West Bengal. In a violence-ridden situation, elections cannot be conducted in a proper manner. The voice of people will not be able to come forward," she said.

Accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being a hypocrite, Chaudhuri said, "What does she want? To run bulldozers on the opposition? She had also risen as opposition once. But your end is here now."

The convoy of JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was allegedly attacked earlier today. Several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at West Bengal's Diamond Harbour. (ANI)

