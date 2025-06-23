Jammu, Jun 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Monday asked the National Conference-led government to come clear on the recent notification making Urdu a compulsory subject in the Naib Tehsildar recruitment examination to end the unrest among the youth in Jammu.

A constituent of the government, Congress said that all official languages should enjoy equal treatment and no candidate should suffer on this count.

The controversy erupted after the J&K Services Selection Board issued an advertisement for 75 posts of Naib Tehsildar early this month, specifying working knowledge of Urdu as a mandatory requirement. The decision sparked protests in Jammu, with various social and political groups demanding its rollback.

"Congress expresses concern over unrest amongst (Jammu) youth over the issue of Urdu being compulsory for Naib Tehsildar examination and questions the delay in clearing the position (by the government) in this regard at the earliest, particularly when precedents are available in such matters," JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here.

He said the authorities should rectify the said condition without further delay to end unrest amongst the youth.

Meanwhile, a group, Yuva Rajput Sabha, based in Jammu, blocked the Tawi bridge in the heart of the city, demanding the withdrawal of the notification.

Its spokesman alleged that Urdu is a deliberate attempt to exclude deserving candidates from Jammu, where the students mostly prefer Hindi and other languages.

"If the notification is not revoked, we will intensify our struggle. Regional discrimination will not be tolerated," he said.

He also questioned the delay in providing government jobs to renowned athletes from the region.

