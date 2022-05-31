Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 31 (ANI): An engineer couple, working with Southern Railway Zone, are heading the redevelopment project of their respective stations in Madurai and Rameshwaram whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26 this year in Chennai.

P Nandagopal, a Deputy Chief Engineer of the 2007 batch in Southern Railway, has been given the responsibility of developing the Madurai railway station into a world-class station, while the redevelopment of Rameshwaram station will be done under his wife S Rathi's supervision.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Murdered by Second Wife, Stepson For Property in Bhopal; Accused Arrested.

Rati is also working as Deputy Chief Engineer of the 2009 batch in Southern Railway.

"I feel very fortunate for being given the responsibility of this project. I feel even more fortunate that my wife is also an engineer and will work on a similar project. We both work together with planning for every project," Nandagopal told ANI.

Also Read | Monsoon in India: 2022 May Witness Fourth Consecutive Year of Normal Southwest Monsoon, Says IMD.

His wife, Rathi also shared her experience of working on the redevelopment project of Rameshwaram railway station. "We have been given projects for two different stations. But since it is a single project, it has become easier to work on it. If I get a chance in future, I would love to work on a project with my husband," she stated.

It is worth noting that about 45,000 passengers visit Madurai railway station every day. Under the new plan, about Rs 440 crore will be spent on its redevelopment, which will increase the passenger amenities here.

At the same time, more than Rs 200 crore is being spent on the redevelopment of Rameswaram station, which will provide better facilities to the commuters at this station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)