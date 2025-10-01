Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister S. S. Sivashankar, along with Tamil Nadu Electricity Board's Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman J. Radhakrishnan, visited Stanley Government Hospital on Wednesday to meet the worker who was injured in the accident at the Ennore Thermal Power Project construction site near Ponneri, Chennai, and is undergoing treatment. They also paid respects to the mortal remains of nine workers from Assam, who died in the tragic incident.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister S S Sivashankar expressed his condolences over the tragedy and said, "This unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power Station has caused the loss of nine precious lives. The accident occurred during the roofing work of a coal storage warehouse."

Also Read | India Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 144 Points, Nifty Holds Above 24,600 Ahead of RBI Repo Rate Decision.

Minister S. S. Sivashankar also stated that the Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each of the deceased workers' families. He added that the State Government would also conduct a thorough review of safety measures at the power project site.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of 9 workers who died in the Ennore Power Plant accident are kept at Stanley Hospital, Chennai, for post-mortem. After completing the formalities, the mortals' remains will be sent to their homes in Assam.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 1, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

BHEL, which is overseeing the project, has arranged for the transportation of the mortal remains by air to Assam.

Earlier, a major accident took place at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu, where a steel arch collapsed, leading to the deaths of nine workers.

According to J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), these workers were from Assam and the surrounding areas.

"There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot," Radhakrishnan told reporters.

According to police officials, the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities are conducting a further probe into the matter (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)