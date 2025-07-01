Ranchi, Jul 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday directed Health Minister Irfan Ansari to ensure all medical facilities to former international hockey player Bimal Lakra, who is undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital, an official said.

Soren said the government is standing with Lakra and assured his family that no slackness in treatment would be allowed.

"Minister @IrfanAnsariMLA ji, ensure that Bimal Lakda ji is provided with all necessary medical facilities and keep informed," Soren posted on X.

Forty-five-year-old Lakra was found unconscious at a farm near his paternal house in Simdega district on Monday, according to an official communique.

He was referred to Simdega Sadar Hospital where a CT scan was done, in which a blood clot was spotted in the head, the release said.

Thereafter, he was referred to a private hospital in Ranchi.

On the CM's direction, minister Sudivya Kumar visited the hospital and met the family members of Lakra. He also took information about his health from the doctors, the release said.

