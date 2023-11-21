Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday told senior party leaders to ensure the election booth committees are in place at the earliest and thereby facilitate the party to begin election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a senior leader said.

The former Chief Minister who chaired a meeting of the party leaders and district secretaries at the AIADMK headquarters here, urged the cadres to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections.

"He has directed the office-bearers to form the 19-member booth committees throughout the state and complete the exercise at the earliest," party senior Vaigai Selvan said.

Once the poll machinery is fine-tuned, Palaniswami would commence his whirlwind poll campaign, he indicated.

Palaniswami is likely to hit the campaign trail after the harvest festival (Pongal), another senior leader indicated.

Former state Minister Gokula Indira told reporters here that the party would involve newly inducted members in the poll campaign.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the large-scale loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Palaniswami called upon the world nations including India to immediately intervene in the matter and stop the war.

"India should continue to follow the pro-independent Palestine stance adopted by our forefathers on the issue of Palestine since independence," he said tagging @MEAIndia in the social media post on X.

"It is very painful that children and women are being victimised by Israel's brutal attack in Gaza, which looks like a devastated city with children bereaved of parents, parents bereaved of children, and civilians left without basic life," he said in the post.

Israel's anarchy, which systematically attacks the camps with weapons of mass destruction and brutally violates human rights there, is reprehensible, Palaniswami said.

