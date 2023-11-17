Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure the upcoming Chhath Puja sets a new standard for cleanliness and safety.

He emphasised the need for special initiatives by the Urban Development and Panchayati Raj departments to maintain cleanliness across the state during the celebrations and rituals of the Chhath Puja.

Adityanath issued necessary guidelines for it during a meeting he chaired here to review the preparations for the festival.

“Respecting the sentiments of the people, it should be ensured that rivers/reservoirs are not polluted. Public awareness campaigns should be conducted to discourage the use of single-use plastics," Adityanath said in a statement.

He also directed officials to ensure proper lighting arrangements for devotees as they begin to move around early in the morning to offer 'arghya' to the rising sun.

The chief minister also emphasised that a 'Swachh Ghat' competition should be organised to promote cleanliness throughout the state during the Chhath Puja.

Adityanath, who conducted a thorough review of Lucknow's daily cleanliness procedures, stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and also underscored timely payment for the sanitation workers.

Reviewing the ‘Safe City' project, he said that CCTV cameras should be installed at a maximum number of places in Lucknow at the earliest.

He also highlighted the necessity of covering the capital's 'Shaheed Path' with comprehensive CCTV surveillance for enhanced security, the release added.

