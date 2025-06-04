Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday stressed the need to minimise loss of life, property, and infrastructure damage during disasters.

He directed that disaster management efforts should focus on quality and aim to make life more bearable for citizens during such events. The disaster management fund, he said, should be utilised for mitigation work.

Also Read | Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Backs India's Fight Against Cross-Border Terrorism (See Pics).

Addressing a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Fadnavis said this fund should be used for repairing roads, dams, and power lines damaged by rains.

During the review, the Chief Minister stated that flood lines should not be treated as mere markers. Instead, efforts must be made to prevent encroachments within these lines. He recommended satellite-based mapping for greater accuracy and encouraged the use of modern technology in disaster management.

Also Read | Bakrid 2025: Ahead of Eid, Delhi Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Urges Muslim Community To Refrain From Performing Animal Sacrifices in Open Areas and on Streets.

He called for swift progress on projects under the Konkan Disaster Mitigation initiative, including laying underground power lines, building erosion control embankments and dams, constructing multipurpose cyclone shelters, implementing landslide prevention measures, and addressing power outages.

Fadnavis also underlined the need to train "disaster friends" and create a comprehensive database of them. He stated that past disaster experiences should be factored in in the current planning and that Gram Panchayats should be provided with disaster management kits following a thorough study.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted the importance of increasing river carrying capacity by cleaning rivers and removing silt and debris. He directed the Water Resources Department to prioritise this work.

Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan added that disaster management kits should be distributed to Gram Panchayats, along with adequate training for their personnel to ensure the effective use of these kits during relief operations.

The meeting also directed the burial of power lines underground in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani to prevent storm-related damage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)