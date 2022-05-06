Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): Calling the Indian culture 'eternal', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the whole world values it as he attended a cultural event in Kolkata to celebrate the inscription of 'Durga Puja' on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage.

"Earlier India's diversity was seen as our weakness. But PM Modi ji has proved and acknowledged the world that there is unity in diversity", added Shah.

"Recognition of Durga Puja by UNESCO is an honour for India. Durgapujo has been recognized by UNESCO in 2021," Amit Shah said.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah said, "Our culture is eternal and no one can destroy it. The whole world values our culture."

Shah said the concept of women empowerment in India is existing since ancient times and written in our scriptures. "Happiness, peace and prosperity and divinity reside where women are worshipped... 'Durga Puja' is a prayer for women's power. Durga puja is 'Naari puja' and 'shakti puja'. It is about respect for women in society. The worshipping of Shakti is now recognised worldwide now", added Shah.

"Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is celebrated by many in the country. More than 25,000 programmes are organised across the country on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This is important to make India a world leader. Not just for India, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is important for the world. The diversity in culture unites people in the country."

Renowned Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly and her troupe, Diksha Manjari performed in the program.

Shah hailed the West Bengal's contribution to India's freedom movement.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Kolkata, will have dinner at BCCI chief and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's home tonight. (ANI)

