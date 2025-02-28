Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The Mumbai police's economic offences wing (EOW) has arrested the son of a businessman wanted in connection with the embezzlement of Rs 122 crore at the New India Cooperative Bank, an official said on Friday.

The EOW on Thursday arrested Manohar Arunachalam (33), the son of absconding accused Unnathan Arunachalam, the official said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

This is the fourth arrest in connection with the case, he said.

The EOW had earlier arrested three persons, including the bank's ex-general manager, Hitesh Mehta, and real estate developer, Dharmesh Paun.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Landslide: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Shut Due to Snow, Landslides; Vehicles Halted at Jakhani (Watch Videos).

The official said Manohar allegedly helped his father, Unnathan Arunachalam alias Arun Bhai, to flee, and a probe has revealed that he was with his father when the latter absconded.

He will be produced in a court later in the day, the official said. EOW officials have been searching for Unnathan Arunachalam for the last several days, and a lookout circular has been issued against him

According to the EOW, the bank's ex-general manager, Hitesh Mehta, allegedly gave Rs 50 crore to Unnathan Arunachalam, who is in the business of solar panels.

Of Rs 50 crore, Arunachalam allegedly deposited Rs 33 crore in two private trusts to gain profit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)