Udhampur, February 28: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to snow accumulation between Ramsoo and Qazigund and shooting stones, landslides, and mudslides between Nashri and the NAVYUG Tunnel, officials said on Friday. A large number of vehicles, including trucks, passenger vehicles, and buses, have been halted at Jakhani in Udhampur. Traffic Police have not allowed any vehicle to cross Jakhani onwards due to the highway closure.

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of rain lashes part of Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun, and heavy snowfall has been reported in the districts of Doda and Bhalesa. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) engaged in snow clearance at the Srinagar airport runway after the area received fresh snowfall today. The continuous rain and snow have lashed the region for the last 36 hours, leading to a significant drop in temperature. Jammu and Kashmir Accident: 2 Missing, 7 Rescued After Vehicle Falls Into River Near Kalai Village in Poonch (Watch Video).

Interestingly, farmers in the area have expressed happiness over the snowfall, which is a rare occurrence in the region. Previous snowfall had raised concerns among farmers and orchardists over potential financial losses, but the current spell appears to be beneficial for them. A thick blanket of snow is also visible in Lahaul and Spiti, which are receiving a fresh spell of heavy snowfall. Meanwhile, the Lahaul and Spiti Police issued an avalanche alert on Thursday for the region on February 28. Jammu and Kashmir Landslide: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44 in Ramban Closed Due to Mud Slush Triggered by Heavy Rain and Snowfall (Watch Video).

#WATCH | J&K: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to snow accumulation between Ramsoo and Qazigund, shooting stones/landslides/mudslides between Nashri and Navyug Tunnel.A large number of vehicles halted at Jakhani on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Udhampur. pic.twitter.com/t6wVfHx2C5 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025

Jammu & Kashmir: Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been stopped at Mehad, Ramban, due to mud slush and shooting stones caused by heavy rains. Authorities are working to clear the route pic.twitter.com/AvtPQW4QwW — IANS (@ians_india) February 27, 2025

Between February 26 and 28, Jammu and Kashmir issued an orange alert in four Himachal Pradesh districts. These districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, can experience heavy rain and snowfall. Other than avalanches in the valley, the region of Jammu, Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh is experiencing constant snowfall and rain. For the past two days, uninterrupted rainfall has been occurring in the Udhampur district of J-K, and the situation is expected to remain until February 28.

