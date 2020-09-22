New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) wrote to the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to take stock of the situation and take action after early burning of crop residue was brought to notice on Tuesday.

Bhure Lal, chairman, EPCA told ANI, "We have written to chief secretaries of all the three states to take stock of the situation and start acting. We have asked them to implement Supreme Court's order which is a state's responsibility."

Also Read | What is a Bill? How Is It Introduced in Parliament? How Is a Legislation Enacted Into Law?.

"We have been monitoring the subsidies paid by Central government to procure tools and implement to enable the farmers and the societies at the Panchayat level to give it a proper shape for commercialisation," added Lal.

EPCA have also asked the chief secretaries to put their village level bodies to ensure burning does not take place.

Also Read | Xbox Series S Now Available for Pre-orders via Amazon.in & Flipkart.

Chief secretaries have also been requested to set up a control room in which directions can be issued and actions can be taken both for ensuring that the machineries are within reach of the farmers as well ensuring enforcement of the non-compliance that is reported from the field.

According to SAFAR estimate based on harmonising the INSAT-3, 3D, and NASA satellite, the fire counts were around 42 on September 21. Fire counts were 20 and nil on Sep 20 and September 15 respectively.

Impact of stubble burning which has started in Punjab and bordering regions will remain minimal in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) level as due to low wind situation.

EPCA would be submitting its report to the Supreme Court on targets being set for the year and urgent measure to be taken by the state government to combat stubble burning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)