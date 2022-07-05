SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], July 5 (ANI): The newly appointed DGP of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday conducted surprise checks at Mataur Police Station and Phase 8 Police Station of Mohali and said the eradication of drugs and gangsterism is the priority of the state Police Force.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar DIG Rupnagar Range and Vivek Sheel Soni SSP SAS Nagar were present at the occasion, said a statement by the District Public Relations Officer, SAS Nagar.

DGP Gaurav Yadav inspected the Malkhans, barracks and canteens of Mataur Police Station and Phase 8 Police Station and inquired about the facilities being provided by the police administration.

Highlighting the motive of his surprise check, the DGP said that he was trying to personally go to the police stations to check the working of the police force and see if there was any shortcoming which could be rectified.

He said, "It is the priority of the Punjab Police Force to take strong action against drugs and gangsterism and to eradicate them from Punjab thus providing better law and order to the people of Punjab."

It would be the agenda of the Punjab Police to improve the basic policing of the Punjab Police and to improve the relations of the police with the general public, he added. (ANI)

