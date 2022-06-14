New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Touted to be a first-of its kind collection, a new travel anthology "Escape: By the Youth of India" comprises over 100 captivating short stories and poems penned by young travellers from across the country.

The book, published by The Write Order Publications, is brought out by backpacker hostel brand goSTOPS.

Be it an adrenaline-pumping adventure, a breath-taking landscape, or a quiet offbeat location, the book brings together the shared passion and love for travel by capturing stories of different travellers and their experiences.

"goSTOPS has been seizing every opportunity to serve young backpackers with unique experiences. We wanted to save these memories through anecdotes from across the country while giving back to the evolving Indian travel community," Pallavi Agarwal, Founder & CEO of goSTOPS, said in a statement.

"So We teamed up with The Write Order to capture the pulsating thrill every traveller feels whenever a new place pops up on their wish list. The result is a thrilling, heart-warming anthology," she added.

Through interesting anecdotes, the book claims to present a "rare, tangible reflection of the wonders of travel".

According to the publishers, the book provides a "great documented experience for, and of, every traveller".

"These poems and stories are a diverse collection of emotions and experiences one comes across on their journey and adventures. This special edition project aims to embolden and infuse confidence in the writers of new India," it said.

The book is currently available for sale across all offline and online stores.

