India News | EU Delegation Meets Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khurshid as Part of Engagement with Political Parties

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The head of mission of 27 European Union states met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Congress's chief of Foreign Affairs Department, Salman Khurshid, on Thursday as part of an engagement with political parties in India.

Sharing the visuals from the luncheon on X, Ambassador of the EU delegation to India, Herve Delphin, said that HoMs and Congress leaders discussed the EU-India strategic partnership and evolving global geopolitical dynamics.

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https://x.com/EUAmbIndia/status/2054849056304951725?s=20

"As part of our engagement with Indian political parties, EU HoMs had lunch with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi & Congress foreign affairs Head Salman Khurshid. We discussed the thriving EU-India strategic partnership, evolving Indian and global geopolitical dynamics," Delphin posted on X.

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Congress in a statement said, "LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with Salman Khurshid, Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Department, AICC, joined the Heads of Mission of the 27 EU Member States for a luncheon hosted by the Delegation of the European Union at Shanti Niketan."

Earlier on May 11, Herve Delphin met with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrababu Naidu, respectively, on the sidelines of the CII Annual Business Summit 2026.

"EU Business Economic footprint in hits the ground at the State level, where companies produce, invest & generate jobs. Opportunity at #CII Summit to exchange with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh CM NCNaidu on opportunities to develop further business links," Delphin said in a statement.

On May 9, India held the Europe Day 2026 celebrations in New Delhi. Delphin said that the European Union and India are aligned on several global priorities and continue to strengthen a consequential and forward-looking partnership built on shared prosperity and cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Europe Day reception was a moment celebrating what the EU stands for but also of deeper ties, from Commerce to Culture, from Symbolism to Substance, shared Values & shared Prosperity. EU and India Natural Partners! Chief Guest Minister Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman alongside EU27 Ambassadors." (ANI)

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