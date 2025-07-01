New Delhi, July 1 (PTI) Even an ordinary mobile phone requires regular updates while the country "tolerated" for years the three criminal laws crafted by the British without any change, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Addressing a programme on the first anniversary of the implementation of three criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — Gupta said trust of people of having justice has increased now.

Also Read | India Developing Its Own Bunker-Buster Missile? Reports Say DRDO Modifying Agni-5 ICBM To Carry Massive Conventional Warhead.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor V K Saxena and Delhi cabinet ministers were present at the programme held at Bharat Mandapam.

The BNS, BNSS and the BSA replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively. The new laws came into effect on July 1, 2024.

Also Read | INS Tamal Commissioned: Indian Navy's Latest Stealth Warship Commissioned in Russia.

The previous three laws were "Of the British, for the British, by the British" and now the new ones are "Of the Bharat, for the Bharat, by the Bharat," said CM Gupta, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for the change.

People now hope they will have resolutions and not pending cases, Gupta said

"Even an ordinary mobile phone requires updating. But these laws were being tolerated by India for years without any updates," she said.

The Delhi LG said that the implementation of the new laws ended the "symbol of imperialism" forever.

"These laws have begun a new era of the justice system. They not only aim at the speedy delivery of justice but have also proved to be sufficient for future needs," Saxena said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)