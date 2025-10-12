Edappadi (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 12 (ANI): Opposition Leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday accused the ruling DMK of repeatedly criticising the AIADMK-BJP alliance, claiming the attacks are due to the growing strength and influence of the alliance in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK General Secretary also suggested that internal disputes are emerging within the DMK alliance, as the Congress party is demanding more seats and greater participation in governance.

When asked about the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) flag being displayed at AIADMK meetings, Palaniswami said, "We have advised our district secretaries to seek prior permission before allowing anyone to participate with party flags. But some attend enthusiastically. The opposition is unnecessarily criticising this because they cannot tolerate our growing strength. Ever since we allied with the BJP, the DMK has been constantly targeting us. Why are they so worried about whom we ally with? Their own alliance has many parties, what right do they have to comment on us? We are free to hold talks with parties that wish to ally with us.

When asked about TTV Dhinakaran's remark that "if AIADMK allies with TVK, BJP will drop them from its alliance," Palaniswami dismissed them, saying, "There's no need to take his comments seriously. We are a party with over two crore cadres. Please ask relevant questions, not about people making baseless statements. He is speaking out of frustration because his expectations of gaining support didn't materialise."

Speaking about a potential AIADMK-TVK alliance, he said, "Alliance decisions are usually made close to elections. In 2019, 2021, and 2024 elections, we formed alliances only after the poll schedule was announced. The same will happen again. Parties in our alliance are free and independent, unlike those in the DMK camp, who have no freedom to act. Today, several Congress leaders have started voicing dissent within the DMK alliance, demanding more seats and a greater role in governance. This clearly shows cracks have begun to appear in their alliance."

He also clarified that he had not spoken to TVK leader Vijay over the phone, saying, "No, not at all. After the tragic incident in Karur, I personally visited and consoled the affected families and paid homage to the deceased."

On reports regarding AIADMK senior leaders such as Sellur Raju, Udayakumar, and Rajan Chellappa would greet BJP State President Nainar Nagendran during his upcoming tour, and that Palaniswami's private meeting with PMK leader Dr. Ramadoss involved alliance talks, he clarified, "Don't ask such speculative questions. I met Dr. Ramadoss only because of his health condition, not for political discussions."

During his visit to his Edappadi constituency, Palaniswami inspected several lakes, including Vairan Lake and Vathipatti Lake, which are being filled as part of a project to supply surplus water from the Mettur Dam to 100 lakes. He offered floral tributes at the lakes and interacted with local farmers.

"The project to fill 100 lakes with surplus water from the Mettur Dam was initiated during the AIADMK regime. But under the DMK government, the work has slowed down, only 59 lakes have been filled so far. The DMK is deliberately stalling the project to prevent the AIADMK from getting credit. When we return to power, we will complete the project fully and ensure that surplus water reaching the sea is used productively by farmers," he said. (ANI)

