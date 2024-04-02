Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in a public meeting organized in favour of BJP candidate Ajay Tamta from Almora Lok Sabha seat at GIC Sports Ground, Nachni, Pithoragarh.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that there is a wave running across the country to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. He said that in the 14 assembly constituencies coming under Almora Lok Sabha, people have to vote in favor of Ajay Tamta and make the Prime Minister win with a huge majority.

He said that every vote from the Nachni and Didihat area will go to Prime Minister Modi and will play a role in the development of India. With the blessings of the people, everyone is going to vote for the Prime Minister. He said that whenever I come among you people, I feel like I am at home and my family. He said that he was overwhelmed by the welcome given by the elders, women and children of the Nachni area.

The Chief Minister said that the development of Almora Lok Sabha constituency is continuing. Approval has been given for the construction of a 110-meter bridge over Ramganga connecting Kapkot and Nachani. The work of building a bridge connecting Berinag to Pithoragarh is in progress. Helicopter service from Haldwani to Munsiyari, Pithoragarh has started. Now you can go directly from Pithoragarh to Dehradun by plane. Soon, plane service from Pithoragarh to Delhi will also start. Construction work of the medical college in Pithoragarh is in progress. Mobile towers are being installed in various areas. Under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, reconstruction work of temples here is being done.

The Chief Minister further said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has reached the pinnacle of the world. India's respect, power and self-respect has increased in the world. The resolution of developed India is being fulfilled under his leadership. India is becoming a hub of technology, medical science, innovation and infrastructure. India is a country of Ganga, Yamuna, four dhams, Adi Kailash, Jageshwar, deities, water, forest, land, and mountains.

Dhami said that the Prime Minister has worked to provide houses to the poor in the country through various schemes. Toilets have been constructed in every village. The work of providing electricity and water to every house is going on. After the Corona period, poor families were given free rations and vaccines. Every year Rs 6000 are coming to the accounts of farmers through DBT. Under the Atal Ayushman Yojana, the countrymen have been guaranteed free treatment up to 5 lakhs.

Uttrakhand CM further said, "Today gas connections are being given to every house in every village. The Prime Minister is taking care of every poor of the country. The work of improving the lives of the countrymen is going on. CAA has been implemented in the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Section 370 of Kashmir has ended. Giving Muslim sisters their rights, the evil practice of triple talaq has ended. The dream of building a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya has come true."

He said that the state government has taken tough decisions while facing many challenges. He said that as per the promise made before the elections, the bill including Equal Citizen has been passed by the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. Anti-copying law has been implemented. Which is being conducted in a completely transparent and safe examination. The game of cheating has ended in the state. Encroachment is being removed from government land. Anti-riot law has been implemented to prevent riots in the state. Anti-conversion law has been implemented. Along with this, 30 per cent horizontal reservation is being given to women. Work is going on on many schemes along with old age pension scheme, home stay scheme.

"A 10 per cent horizontal reservation is being given to the state agitators. Better health and future of the child and mother is being ensured by giving Mahalakshmi kit on the birth of the child. Under the Lakhpati Didi scheme in the state, women are being made financially prosperous. Poor families in the state are being provided 3 cylinder refills free of cost in a year. In the last 10 years, PM has done every possible cooperation to make Uttarakhand a developed and leading state," CM added.

Dhami said that 10 years ago, during the rule of Congress, only scams and corruption used to happen in the country. Nepotism, corruption and looting continued during the Congress rule. The Congress people are working to reduce the country's prestige. Congress party has displayed anti-women thinking and has not given the ticket to any woman candidate in Uttarakhand.

"There is no end to the sins of Congress. They made fun of Ram bhakts. They rejected the invitation for Ram Mandir Praan Pratishtha. They supported the party which fired bullets at Ram bhakts. He said that in the upcoming elections, such a Congress party should not even have its account opened at any booth," he added.

Lok Sabha elections in the five parliamentary constituencies of Uttarakhand will be held on April 19. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong presence in Uttarakhand, the BJP has won all five seats in the hilly state in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

