Haveri (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said everyone should unite to take the state on the path of progress while speaking at Sri Revanasiddeshwara Pattabhisheka Mahotsav in Shiggaon taluk.

The Chief Minister said, "Karnataka should be a land of peace and harmony. Everyone should unite, sinking the differences of caste and religion to take the state on the path of progress."

While highlighting his government's emphasis on development, Bommai said that about Rs 43,000 crore has been provided in the state budget for education, health, women and welfare programmes.

Another Rs 40,000 crore has been allocated for various schemes for the welfare programmes of children which include their health and development of Anganwadi, he said.

"Vidya Nidhi scheme for children of farmers families has been implemented benefiting 6 lakh families. This year we have set a target of reaching 10 lakh families of farmers," Bommai said.

Committed to the principle of happiness and progress of all, various schemes for the welfare of the SC, the ST, and the backward communities have been announced, he added.

The state government is marching on the path of development with the motto of building a New Karnataka for new India, Bommai said. (ANI)

