Kokrajhar, Jan 7 (PTI) Former Assam MLA Hitesh Basumatary was arrested along with two other persons for allegedly being involved in efforts to form a terror group, police said on Saturday.

"Sophisticated weapons" along with ammunition were recovered from his house, Kokrajhar's Additional Superintendent of Police Nabaneeta Sharma said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Slab of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Kukatpally, Two Workers Die.

Basumatary was arrested on Friday night from his residence in Baksa district, she said.

The two other persons arrested were Bodoland Jatiya Suraksha Manch working president Daorao Dekhrab Narzary and Bodoland Contractor Association president Bikram Daimary, she said.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Services Won’t Be Available Between HUDA City Centre and Sultanpur From 11.30 PM to 6.30 AM Sunday Due to Maintenance Work, Says DMRC.

While Narzary was arrested from Kokrajhar, Daimary was arrested from Udalguri.

"We had received information that some people were trying to form a new terrorist outfit and in this connection, we have arrested these persons," Sharma said.

When produced at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kokrajhar, Basumatary and Daimary were sent to five days in police custody. Narzary was sent to 14 days in judicial custody, she said.

"Further details will be known after the investigation," the officer said.

Basumatary was elected MLA from Chapaguri in 2011 on a Bodoland People's Front (BPF) ticket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)