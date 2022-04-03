Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) Senior IPS officer B Bhaskar Rao, who recently resigned from service, will be joining Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on Monday.

The Karnataka government has accepted the resignation of Rao, who until recently served as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways.

He will join AAP in the presence of Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia, party sources said.

Rao, who had previously served as Bengaluru city police commissioner, had submitted his resignation to the state government in September 2021.

He is a native of Bengaluru, and his joining AAP comes as the party prepares to contest and make its presence felt in the state, during Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 2023 assembly polls.

