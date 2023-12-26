New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP and former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday posted an old picture of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar bowing while interacting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as he took a swipe at the Congress for "making fun" of his courtesy.

Dhankhar was West Bengal governor before he became the country's vice president.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah Forms 15-Member Election Management Committee for West Bengal Ahead of General Polls (Watch Video).

"Despite being governor, he is bowing while interacting with Mamata Banerjee. Because it is his value and he is courteous. Congress leaders make fun of his courteousness," Gogoi said on X.

Dhankhar, who is ex-officio Rajya Sabha Chairman, had recently expressed his pain after a video was shared by some opposition leaders that showed him bowing while speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said it is his nature and it does not matter who is in front of him.

Also Read | Gujarat Gas Leak: Four Workers Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Gas at Pharma Chemical Factory in Vadodara.

He had also slammed some opposition leaders after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked his mannerisms during a protest against the mass suspension of opposition MPs from Parliament while former Congress president Rahul Gandhi filmed the incident.

Kalyan Banerjee later clarified that he had a lot of respect for Dhankhar and that his intention was not to hurt him. He defended his action, saying mimicry is an art. He again mimicked him recently.

Trinamool Congress president Banerjee had played down the incident but had claimed that it would not have drawn so much publicity if Gandhi had not filmed it.

Gogoi is a nominated member of the House since 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)