Vadodara, December 26: Four workers were hospitalised on Tuesday after they inhaled toxic gas leaking from a pipe at a pharmaceutical chemical company in Vadodara city of Gujarat, police said. The health condition of all workers is stable, an official said.

Several workers were present on the premises of the factory, located in Nandesari GIDC area, at the time of the incident which occurred at around 8 am, he said.

"Four workers inhaled gas leaking from a damaged pipe after it was unhinged from a joint. They complained of uneasiness, following which they were rushed to a hospital. Their condition is stable," the official added.