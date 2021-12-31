Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) Former Director-General of Police Abhay was on Friday appointed the chairperson of Odisha's task force on narcotics, hours after his retirement.

Abhay, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was given the rank and status of the chief secretary, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Odisha Govt Hikes DA by 3%, to Benefit 7.5 Lakh Employees, Pensioners.

Abhay's tenure as the DGP was to end in June 2021, but he was given an extension till December 31 by the state government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)