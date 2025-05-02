New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee Puja Khedkar appeared before the Crime Branch at Kamla Market here on Friday for questioning related to an FIR filed against her for allegedly submitting forged certificates to clear her 2022 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

Speaking to ANI, Khedkar said, "As per the Supreme Court orders, I have come here to cooperate in the investigation. I said it since day one that in whatever way possible, I am ready to cooperate. All the allegations against me that I have submitted fake certificates are false. I have been and I will be in India - whatever people are saying that I have fled to another country is wrong."

Earlier, the bench adjourned the hearing of the case as her counsel told the bench that a counter-affidavit had been filed on her behalf, but it was not showing on the court's record.

The top court asked the Delhi police to complete the probe fast and asked why it was not completing the investigation when Khedkar herself had said it in an affidavit that she was willing to cooperate.

Khedkar is accused of fraudulently availing a reservation meant for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in order to secure a seat by taking the UPSC exam.

The Delhi High Court while dismissing anticipatory bail plea had made strong observations against Khedkar saying that its a "classic example of fraud, not only with a Constitutional body but also with society and the nation as a whole."

The High Court had emphasised that interrogation is necessary to uncover the conspiracy involved. The High Court had also highlighted that the father and mother held high-ranking positions, suggesting the possibility of collusion with influential individuals.

Khedkar is facing criminal charges filed by Delhi Police, accusing her of cheating and unlawfully claiming OBC and disability quota benefits in the Civil Services Examination. (ANI)

