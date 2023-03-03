New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A former Janata Dal (United) leader has challenged the organisational elections of the party in the Delhi High Court, claiming that they were "unconstitutional".

Addressing a press conference, Govind Yadav, who also questions his removal from the party, said he has moved the court after first taking up the matter with the Election Commission (ED) and challenged the organisational polls in the party in 2016, 2019 and 2022.

While the party had units in 28 states, only five of them were made part of the polls to facilitate elections of "selected" people as presidents, he said, in a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The high court will hear the case on March 13 and the EC has been asked to respond, he said.

Yadav was close to late socialist leader Sharad Yadav who had split with Kumar following the chief minister's decision to leave the grand alliance and join hands with the BJP in 2017, a decision he reversed last year. PTI KR

