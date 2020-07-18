Nagpur, Jul 18 (PTI) A 72-year-old former corporator in Nagpur, who was once the chairman of the civic bodys standing committee, now works as a security guard at a city- based institution in which he was a trustee in the past.

The former corporator, Deorao Tijare, said he works as a guard in order to financially support his family.

Also Read | West Bengal Not Planning to Impose Total Lockdown Despite COVID-19 Surge, Restrictions Only in Containment Zones.

Tijare first became a corporator in 1985 from Shanti nagar ward of the city. In 1991, he became the chairman of standing committee of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and trustee of the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT). He was elected corporator for the second time in 2002 from the same ward as an NCP candidate.

Talking to PTI on Saturday, Tijare said that veteran politician Datta Meghe was his godfather in politics.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir | Administrative Council Approves Life Insurance Cover of Rs 25 Lakhs to All Elected BDC Chairmen, Sarpanches, Others in Case of Death Due to Militancy Related Incident: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

When asked why he was working as security guard after being in politics for so long, Tijare said, "I have to do this due to the financial constraints and to support my family. I have been working as a security guard since the last 4 to 5 years. I earn around Rs 7,000 per month."

He said he used to get commission through property deals earlier. But since the real estate sector was going through difficult times, he had to turn to this profession.

Tijare said he is still a Congress member and actively involved in politics.

"I work as a guard at night and carry out my political commitments during the day," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)