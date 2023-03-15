Hamirpur, Mar 15 (PTI) Former secretary of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) Jitendra Kanwar was on Wednesday quizzed by sleuths of the Vigilance Bureau for hours over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams, officials said.

The HPSSC was dissolved by the state government following a Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) JOA (IT) paper leak and investigations into the case pointed out irregularities in the recruitment examinations held in the past few years by the commission.

Kanwar reached the Bureau office after a long wait as there were speculations that he was in Shimla meeting his lawyers, officials told PTI.

He may be taken into custody and presented in a court for police remand on Thursday, they said.

Kanwar, a Himachal Administrative Services officer, had remained secretary of the board for more than six years.

ASP Renu Sharma said Kanwar reached the Vigilance Bureau office in the afternoon.

After that the process of questioning started. No arrest has been made yet. The questioning will continue on Thursday as well, she added.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Bureau has filed an application in a local court to record the voice of four accused in the case who are in judicial custody.

