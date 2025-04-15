Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): Ex- serviceman Jatinder Singh on Tuesday turned to strawberry cultivation under a scheme sponsored by the central government in the Dera village of Reasi district.

The scheme sponsored by the central government aims to promote high-value horticulture and double the income of the farmers.

The venture by the ex-serviceman has not only brought him financial stability but has also inspired fellow villagers to explore similar avenues.

A retired Army personnel, Jatinder Singh joined the Horticulture department and was advised to cultivate strawberries, on which the government provided assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said "I am retired from the Army. It has been 4 years since I have retired. Then I joined the Horticulture department. They advised me to cultivate strawberries...Later on, the government provided assistance and gave subsidies to the farmers...The government is promoting the cultivation of strawberries... It has helped increase the income of the farmers...."

Notably, on March 22, Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir emerged as a strawberry producing centre, with increasing number of farmers opting for strawberry cultivation with astounding success. Capitalising on government schemes, farmers in the district have set up strawberry farms that are earning handsome revenues, particularly as strawberry rates have struck high this season.

The present market price of Rs 50 per 250 grams has generated a wave of enthusiasm among the farmers, who are thankful to Prime Minister Modi for the initiatives introduced by the government that have led to their success.

Vinod Sharma, a farmer and entrepreneur from Thalora village of Tehsil Majalta, in district Udhampur, is one such example of this agricultural trend.

Having started growing strawberries in 2021 on a limited scale, Sharma has now upgraded to nine kanals of land where a lush crop is bringing enormous returns. He has switched from cultivating conventional crops to strawberry, and it has turned around his livelihood.

The government subsidy has been tremendous, with Sharma getting Rs 13,000 per kanal, aggregating Rs 1,17,000 for his nine-kanal farm. Additionally, he received assistance for critical infrastructure including a packing house, a bore well, and protective netting, turning his agricultural venture into a profitable enterprise in previous seasons and expecting handsome returns.

"Previously, I relied on regular crops, but strawberry farming transformed my entire living," reveals Sharma.

"This time, I have planted nine kanals of strawberries. I have been growing strawberries for the last five years. I started with 2-2.5 kanals. I earn a good income. There are a lot of benefits from the (horticulture) department. I get a subsidy of Rs 13,000 per kanal. The department has given me a bore well as well. I have also been given a net on subsidy to keep away the birds. There are many schemes brought by PM Narendra Modi through the Central government. There are many schemes of the government in which there is a subsidy of up to 95 per cent," he explained further. (ANI)

