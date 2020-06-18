India News | Excise Personnel Dies of COVID-19 in Kerala; 97 New Cases Reported

Thiruvananthapuram, June 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Kerala rose to 2,794 on Thursday with 97 fresh cases being reported, while the toll touched 21 after an excise department personnel succumbed to the disease.

With 89 recoveries today, 1,359 people are presently under treatment and 1.26 people are under observation,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. While 65 of the positive cases came from abroad, 29 had come from other states, and three people were infected through contact, he told reporters here. The positive cases included 12 who had come from Maharashtra, seven from Delhi and five from Tamil Nadu. The excisedepartment driver from Mattannur had developed symptoms on June 12 and was shifted to Pariyaram medical college.

"His swab was taken on June 14 and he tested positive on June 16. We are worried as he is a young man.

We had already traced all his contacts including family and had quarantined them. At least 18 excise officials are also under quarantine," Kannur DMO told media. While Palakkad reported 14 cases, followed by Kollam 13, Kottayam and Pathnamthitta 11 each, Alappuzha nine, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki six cases each, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode five each, Malappuram and Kannur four cases each and Kasaragod three.

There are 108 Hotspots in the state as of today.

