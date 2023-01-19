New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The National Level Steering Committee (NLSC) of the Atal Bhujal Yojana has directed states to expedite convergence for the implementation of the interventions proposed under the Water Security Plans.

The Atal Bhujal Yojana (ATAL JAL) is being implemented as a Central Sector Scheme in 8,220 water stressed Gram Panchayats of 229 administrative blocks/Talukas in 80 districts of seven states for a five-year period (2020-25).

These states are Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The third meeting of the National Level Steering Committee (NLSC) of the Atal Bhujal Yojana was held on Thursday at New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of seven states where the scheme is being implemented as well as some other departments.

The Committee directed the states to expedite convergence for the implementation of the interventions proposed under Water Security Plans, the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement.

The Jal Shakti Ministry underscored the sustainability of the drinking water sources are to be given utmost priority while taking up interventions under this Scheme.

