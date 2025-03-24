Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed officials to accelerate the data integration process at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), an official statement said on Monday.

During a review meeting on Monday, he assessed the progress of the data lake initiative, which is being developed through data integration. Stressing the need for swift completion, he urged officials to coordinate with department heads who have yet to submit their data, ensuring its timely inclusion to expedite the data lake's implementation.

He emphasized that the data lake should be developed in alignment with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision to enhance public services. The Chief Secretary also reviewed the progress of WhatsApp Governance, expressing satisfaction with the expansion of over 200 government services through the platform. He called for further efforts to make WhatsApp Governance more accessible, ensuring that citizens can seamlessly avail themselves of government services through WhatsApp.

To expand public engagement, he stressed the need to increase the adoption of WhatsApp Governance, encouraging its widespread use among citizens.

"Special focus should be placed on enabling voice-based services, allowing users to send voice messages effortlessly and receive the necessary services through an AI-driven system," he said.

Additionally, the Chief Secretary highlighted the importance of enhancing administrative efficiency by streamlining e-file clearance within government departments. IT and Real-Time Governance Department Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni provided updates on WhatsApp Governance's progress, revealing that AI-powered features are being integrated to allow citizens to access services not only through text messages but also via voice commands. "This advanced system, currently in the testing phase, will soon be available to the public."

"With AI integration, citizens will be able to request government services through voice commands, and the system will automatically direct them to the appropriate service without complications," he said.

He also noted the rapid progress in data integration, reporting that every government department now has a Chief Data Technical Officer (CDTO) overseeing data operations.

While most departments are already linked to the data lake, efforts are underway to ensure full integration.

To provide real-time weather updates to citizens and farmers, the government is establishing the Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Center (AWARE) Hub within RTGS. This initiative is expected to be operational soon, providing timely and accurate weather insights.

The review meeting was attended by GAD Political Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, Director of Information and Public Relations Himanshu Shukla, Excise Department Director Nishant Kumar, AP Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya, RTGS In-Charge CEO M Madhuri, and other key officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)