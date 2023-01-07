Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 7 (ANI): With the continuous landslide in the Joshimath town of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, the state government has dispatched a team of experts to the area to assess the situation.

Teams from NDRF have also been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, Chamoli Chief Development Officer (CDO) Lalit Narayan Mishra said on Friday.

Also Read | Hiraba Smriti Sarovar: Check Dam Being Built in Gujarat’s Rajkot Named After PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi.

"We have to be alert for the future, so NDRF is being deployed as a precautionary measure," he said.

"Due to frequent landslides, NDRF has been called and the team of experts is surveying the affected areas since this morning," he added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Cold Wave Breaks All Records, Chhatarpur Records Minimum Temperature at 0.2 Degree Celsius.

The team includes geologists, building specialists, IITs, and other experts, he said.

Speaking about the utility of the NDRF in the area, he said that since the landslide is still going on, the team would be utilized in the future as and when requirements arise.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will conduct a ground inspection of the land subsidence-affected area in Joshimath on Saturday.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami will meet the affected families and hold a meeting with the officials deployed in relief work.

Dhami, on Friday, gave instructions to set up a big, temporary rehabilitation center in the town for the people who have lost their houses to the landslide.

Chief Minister Dhami chaired a high-level meeting at the Secretariat. He directed officials to set up a temporary rehabilitation center at a safe place in Joshimath. He said that sector and zonal wise planning should be made in Joshimath.

The Chief Minister instructed that the danger zone should be vacated immediately and the disaster control room should be activated in Joshimath without delay. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)