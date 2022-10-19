New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Experts from India and Sweden will discuss green transition and other global issues at the Indian-Sweden Innovation Day 2022 on October 27, according to a statement.

"The ninth edition of Indian-Sweden Innovation Day 2022 on October 27 will witness the two countries joining hands for green transition," it said.

The event, building upon a joint statement between prime ministers of India and Sweden issued in Mumbai 2016, a joint action plan agreed in Stockholm in 2018, and India-Sweden Virtual Summit in March 2021, will involve discussions by industry veterans on various global issues, it said.

Comprehensive sessions with relevant stakeholders in domains such as sustainable urban development and safe transportation, life science, energy, environment, health, and science and technology will be part of the event.

"The foundation of this partnership is sustainability and innovation that supports our common objective of combating climate change and achieving sustainable development through innovation," Ludvig Lindtsröm from the Energy Agency of Sweden said in a statement.

"Over the years we have seen many good examples of fruitful interactions. When celebrating its 10 years anniversary, Swedish Energy Agency India-Sweden Innovations Accelerator have resulted in more than 200 collaboration projects, including pilots and commercial partnerships," he added.

Since 'Industry 4.0', which refers to the fourth industrial revolution, will be at the forefront of driving sustainable industrial growth across the globe, the event will lay emphasis on "exploring its potential in the development and adoption of smart technologies for enhanced efficiency and socio-environmental sustainability".

According to Robin Sukhia, President, Sweden-India Business Council (SIBC), India and Sweden jointly unveiled the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) in 2019 and share the common objective of ensuring sustainable industrial development and addressing climate change.

"The India Sweden Innovation day is the next step forward in this direction to bolster government and industry cooperation between the two nations to harness emerging opportunities and foster technological innovation," Sukhia said.

