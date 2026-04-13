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Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): A massive explosion occurred at a fireworks factory near Sattur in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Monday, officials said.

According to Fire and Rescue Department officials, the blast took place at an Excel fireworks factory in Madathupatti near Sattur.

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Sources said several workers are trapped inside the premises following the explosion.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot, and relief operations are underway.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)