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Banks across several parts of India will remain closed on April 14, 2026, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, along with multiple regional festivals including Baisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu and Pohela Boishakh. The holiday is part of a broader cluster of bank closures observed during the week of April 13 to April 19.

The bank holiday schedule, determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), varies across states depending on local festivals and observances. Customers are advised to check city-specific holiday lists, as banking services may not be uniformly affected nationwide. Bank Holiday List April 2026: State-Wise Closures, Saturdays and Sundays.

Why April 14 Is a Bank Holiday

April 14 marks the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, a national holiday observed across India. The date also coincides with several regional New Year festivals and harvest celebrations, making it one of the busiest holiday clusters in the banking calendar. Due to these overlapping occasions, banks in many states observe a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Additional Bank Holidays This Week

Following April 14, bank closures will continue in select cities on April 15 due to regional celebrations such as Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Himachal Day, and Bengali New Year. Cities including Guwahati, Kolkata, Kochi, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram will observe holidays on April 15, extending the break for customers in those regions. Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Date, History and Significance of Dr BR Ambedkar.

What Services Remain Available

While physical bank branches will remain closed, digital banking services such as mobile apps, internet banking, and ATMs will continue to function normally. Customers can carry out essential transactions online, including fund transfers, bill payments, and account management.

With multiple holidays clustered during the week, customers are advised to plan banking activities in advance to avoid inconvenience. Branch services such as cheque clearance and in-person transactions may be delayed in affected cities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).