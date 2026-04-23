Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): An explosion at a gas cylinder agency in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday triggered a wall collapse, officials said. The authorities confirmed no injuries or fatalities occurred.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said, "An explosion occured at a gas cylinder agency. Investigation is underway. The wall has collapsed. No casualty has been reported."

Also Read | LPG Supply in India: Over 52 Lakh Domestic LPG Cylinders Delivered as Government Ensures Normal Supply Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in March, a massive fire broke out at a bakery store in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, leading to the explosion of several LPG cylinders stored inside it, an official said.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of April 23, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Upon learning about the incident, the firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. Fire Brigade Sub Inspector Charan Singh Rajput said that around 10-12 water tankers were deployed at the site and took nearly 2.5 hours to control the blaze.

"A fire incident occurred at a bakery store between 9 and 9:30 am and upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the flames. A total of 10-12 water tankers were deployed, and it took 2-2.5 hours to control the fire. There were approximately 40 gas cylinders present inside the store, with 8-10 exploded in the incident, however, no casualty was reported," Rajput told ANI.

In another incident, two children died while seven other persons sustained burn injuries in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion at Navallur near Chennai on the morning of March 15, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:40 AM at Chamundeeswarar Nagar, 3rd Street in the Navallur area along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), where three houses were situated adjacent to each other. Residents reported hearing a loud explosion and rushed to the spot, only to find that the houses had partially collapsed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)