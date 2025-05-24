India News | Expose Those Who Are Utilising Their Land, Training and Financing Terrorists: BJP Leader V Muraleedharan

BJP leader V Muraleedharan, who is a member of the all-party delegation to Doha led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule, highlighted the purpose of the delegation's visit.

May 24, 2025
New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): BJP leader V Muraleedharan, who is a member of the all-party delegation to Qatar and other nations led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule, highlighted the purpose of the delegation's visit.

He said that the purpose of the visit is to explain the world and expose those who are utilising their land, training and financing terrorists and sending them to India. The BJP MP asserted that we could find state-sponsored terrorism in any other place in the world.

V Muraleedharan added that the world will have to unite against terrorism and informed that the delegation will spend two days in Doha, then travel to South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt.

"This visit of parliamentary delegation, the first

    National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, who is leading an all-party delegation to put forward India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, said on Friday that they are going to "give a message of peace and friendship."

    The Sule-led group was briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier today ahead of their visit to various countries.

    "We are going to give a message of peace and friendship. It was a very good briefing, and when we come back, we will talk in detail about it. Our group leaves tomorrow for South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Doha (Qatar)," Sule told reporters.

    "India is against terrorism and has zero tolerance towards it. Indian government has fought against terrorism before, and will continue its fight against terrorism with strength, and we are going together as Indians to other countries," she told reporters. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

