India News | Expose Those Who Are Utilising Their Land, Training and Financing Terrorists: BJP Leader V Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): BJP leader V Muraleedharan, who is a member of the all-party delegation to Qatar and other nations led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule, highlighted the purpose of the delegation's visit.
He said that the purpose of the visit is to explain the world and expose those who are utilising their land, training and financing terrorists and sending them to India. The BJP MP asserted that we could find state-sponsored terrorism in any other place in the world.
V Muraleedharan added that the world will have to unite against terrorism and informed that the delegation will spend two days in Doha, then travel to South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt.
"This visit of parliamentary delegation, the first