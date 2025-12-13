New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday stated that Thiruvananthapuram has spoken with hope and conviction, ushering in a new chapter by ensuring the BJP's stunning performance in the Municipal Corporation in the Kerala local body polls

"Thiruvananthapuram has spoken with hope and conviction, ushering in a new chapter by ensuring BJP's stunning performance in the Municipal Corporation. This is a heartfelt endorsement of change, development and clean governance. I warmly congratulate our tireless karyakartas and the BJP's Kerala leadership and extend my deepest gratitude to the people of Thiruvananthapuram for their faith and affection", Rajnath Singh added in his post.

"Inspired by the vision of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, @BJP4Keralam unit will work with humility and dedication to realise the aspirations of the people and build a future rooted in development, trust and collective progress," Rajnath Singh adde in his post.

Vote counting began at 8 AM across 244 counting centres in the state under tight security arrangements. Maharaja's College, one of the key counting centres in Ernakulam district, witnessed the presence of party workers and leaders as trends started favouring the UDF in several wards.

Menawhile, BJP leader Shaun George had expressed confidence that the NDA would make gains in central and south Kerala, claiming a shift of traditional UDF and Kerala Congress voters towards the BJP.

"We are very confident that the BJP will secure a good margin in the central Kerala belt, and we will also achieve a strong victory this time in South Kerala. People who have traditionally depended on the UDF and Kerala Congress will shift their support to the BJP this time," he told ANI. (ANI)

