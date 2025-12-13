Kolkata, December 13: With chaos and vandalism breaking out at Salt Lake Stadium on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday over high ticket prices and limited access to Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi during his visit to the stadium, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced setting up a judicial committee headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court to probe the mismanagement that led to the chaos.

With the agitators resorting to a rampage within the stadium over limited access to Messi despite purchasing tickets at exorbitant prices, the police had to resort to a massive lathi charge and deploy Rapid Action Force (RAF), following which the Argentinian soccer star left the stadium early. Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour: Fans Throw Bottles and Chairs From Stands at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium After Argentina Star Leaves For Hyderabad (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister was on her way to the stadium. However, on receiving the news of the ruckus at the stadium, she directed her driver to turn back the car. Soon after that, she issued a statement announcing her decision to set up a judicial committee headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court to probe the mismanagement that led to the chaos.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” the Chief Minister said in her social media statement. Lionel Messi Meets Shah Rukh Khan In Kolkata Amidst Ongoing GOAT India Tour 2025 (Watch Video).

Announcing the decision to form the judicial probe committee, she said that the committee will be headed by Justice (Retd) Ashim Kumar Ray. The state chief secretary, Manoj Pant, and the additional secretary to the state home and hill affairs department, Nandini Chakraborty, will be the two other members of the probe panel.

“The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers, the Chief Minister added.

