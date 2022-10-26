Saharanpur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a son of former MLC and alleged land mafia Haji Iqbal from from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Wajid Ali was planning to flee the country, officials said.

Haji Iqbal, who was booked in a case of extortion and keeping a person hostage, is currently absconding. Iqbal's three sons have already been arrested in the case.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada confirmed the arrest and said the case was lodged against Iqbal and his family members two months ago.

"Haji Iqbal is currently absconding and efforts are being made to arrest him," he said.

