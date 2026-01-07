New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda will visit West Bengal on January 8 and 9 as the party intensifies its preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections here.

During his visit, Nadda will hold a core committee meeting of the party's West Bengal unit and interact with several district-level party leaders. He will also meet members of the BJP Doctors' Cell. Several organisational meetings are scheduled for January 8, during which he will take ground-level feedback from BJP workers and review preparations for the upcoming elections.

On January 9, Nadda will attend official meetings related to his Union ministry, party sources said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up its political and organisational activities in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. Earlier in December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state for three days and held several crucial meetings with party office bearers.

According to sources, BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin is also expected to visit West Bengal soon. Senior leaders and Union ministers have begun public outreach initiatives and indoor meetings across the state. So far, the BJP has held over 1,500 street sabhas in West Bengal to engage with citizens and disseminate its message. The party is targeting all of the state's 80,000 booths as part of its election strategy.

On January 8, Thursday at 11:45 am, he will be accorded a grand welcome by senior party karyakartas and office bearers. At 12:30 pm, he will chair an important meeting with District Presidents, Bibhag Convenors & Pravasi Karyakarta at State BJP Office, 27 GN Block, Sector-5, Vidhan Nagar, Kolkata.

At 06:00 pm, he will participate in the Doctors Meet at Spring Club, Silver Spring Apartments, 5, NH-12, Tangra, Kolkata. Nadda will hold a meeting with the West Bengal BJP State Core team at 08:30 pm at the State BJP Office, 27 GN Block, Sector-5, Vidhan Nagar, Kolkata.

On the next day (January 9, 2026), the BJP chief will visit Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata, at 10:45 am. At 04:00 pm, Shri Nadda will inaugurate the Department of Radiation Oncology, Department of Trauma & Emergency Medicine, and the Pneumatic Tube System at AIIMS Kalyani, Dist. Nadia (West Bengal).

Earlier, the BJP launched a new organisational strategy in West Bengal by dividing the state into six zones, each assigned to influential leaders from other states. The move aims to address weaknesses in booth-level organisation, local networks, and Bengali sentiment.

Meanwhile, the BJP West Bengal unit on Wednesday announced the appointment of its new state office bearers with immediate effect, following the approval of party National President JP Nadda. According to a letter issued by the state unit, Samik Bhattacharya has been appointed as the State President.

The party has named several Vice Presidents, including Sanjay Singh, Raju Banerjee, Debasree Chaudhuri, Agnimitra Paul, Dipak Barman, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Manoj Tigga, Nisith Pramanik, Tapas Roy, Amitava Roy, Tanuja Chakraborty and Prabal Raha. Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Locket Chatterjee, Soumitra Khan, Bapi Goswami and Shashi Agnihotri have been appointed as General Secretaries.

The list of Secretaries includes Shankar Ghosh, Deepanjan Guha, Sonali Murmu, Manoj Pandey, Amlan Bhaduri, Mahadev Sarkar, Sakharav Sarkar, Sintu Senapathi, Sarbori Mukherjee, Mohon Sharma, Biva Majumder and Sanjay Varma.

Ashish Bapat has been appointed as Treasurer, while Praveen Agarwal and Vidyasagar Mantri have been named Joint Treasurers. Pranoy Roy has been appointed Office Secretary, and Pratyush Mandal as Joint Office Secretary.

In 2026, states going to the polls include West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. While some parties face the challenge of retaining power, others are aiming to make history for the first time.

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are states where the BJP has not yet won Assembly elections. The party has expressed confidence in winning this time. Meanwhile, the BJP is seeking a third consecutive term in Assam and a second term in Puducherry. (ANI)

